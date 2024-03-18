Renowned broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi is not happy about the handling of the National Cathedral project.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FMs Ekosii Sen programmae, the host of Kokrokro morning show on Peace FM, stated that it “wasn’t well thought through” by the government.

He said while the idea of a state cathedral is commendable, the execution and handling of the project have been problematic.

“The idea of a state cathedral was wonderful, and if the country has such an edifice, it would be wonderful” Mr. Kayi said.

However, he lamented that the controversy and the politics about the project is regrettable.

“The brouhaha surrounding it was just not right. I like the idea the state will own such an edifice, but the way it was done as far as money spent is concerned was very embarrassing” he noted.

The government has faced intense scrutiny over the cathedral, particularly after failing to inaugurate the project on March 6.

