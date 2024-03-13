The Minister of State-designate for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare has said the National Cathedral project could have been handled better.

In her vetting session on Wednesday, March 13, Mrs. Osei-Asare admitted that, there is a lot of room for improvement in the management of the project.

She stressed the crucial role of the Board of Trustees in raising funds to ensure the completion of the project.

Mrs. Osei-Asare said government has provided the seed money therefore it is now up to the Board of Trustees to general income for its completion.

“Mr Chairman, the National Cathedral is also made up of trustees and these trustees are also supposed to, they are there to raise monies to help complete the project. Government has contributed its seed fund and I believe that now is also up to the trustees to also do their part to make sure we realize this dream” she added.

Originally slated for commissioning on March 6, the National Cathedral has drawn scrutiny, especially from Minority MPs, who have voiced concerns over its expenditure and lack of transparency in funds allocation.

