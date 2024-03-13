Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, has voiced his concern about the recent behaviour of fans booing national team players.

In a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday, March 13, Mr Okraku addressed recent incidents involving defender, Baba Rahman and Black Princesses striker, Mukarama Abdulai.

Rahman, who plays for Greek side POAK, faced hostility from spectators during a match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi last year, while Abdulai encountered similar treatment during Ghana’s second Group A game against Tanzania in the ongoing 2023 African Games at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Despite the challenges, Abdulai scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory that propelled Ghana to the semifinals.

In the message, the GFA boss expressed his disappointment but urged Ghanaians to refrain from such behaviour and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship.

“We are a football-loving country. A country that traditionally supports and loves our players in good times and in bad times. Ghana is not a football country that is hostile to its players,” wrote Okraku.

“However, in recent times, a bad culture seems to be gaining ground where a few of our fans boo our national players. I mean players who volunteer to represent our country.

“This is NOT Ghana and this culture has to be rejected. In recent times, some of our players including Abdul Baba Rahman and from yesterday’s game in Cape Coast, striker Mukarama Abdulai (Black Princesses) have been booed by some few Ghanaian football fans.

“My appeal is that let’s stay together as Ghanaians at all times and let’s support our players in good times and in bad times. This is NOT a good habit!!!!”

Mr Kurt Okraku, meanwhile, recently suffered a similar treatment at the Baba Yara Stadium during the 2024 President’s Cup.