The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council has taken a significant stride in improving its relationship with the public by reinforcing its Communications Unit with the appointment of Patrick Akoto and Tophic Abdul Kadir (Sheikh).

Patrick Akoto, formerly the Director of Communications for 2022-23 Ghana Premier League champions Medeama Sporting Club since 2016, steps into the position of Senior Manager of Communications.

During his time at Medeama, Patrick played a pivotal role in establishing the club as a vibrant and progressive entity within the Ghanaian football landscape.

His extensive background, which includes positions with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) and Ghana’s premier football website, Ghanasoccernet, highlights his adeptness in media management and communications.

Tophic Abdul Kadir also joins the team as a Senior Manager of Communications. With a wealth of experience in education and journalism, covering prestigious football events like the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, Tophic brings a distinctive skill set to the role.

His tenure as General Manager of BYF Academy, now Nations FC, and his contributions to the Division One League Board further underscore his commitment to football administration and development.

The appointments of both Patrick and Tophic signify a strategic initiative by the GFA to fortify its communication capabilities and foster increased transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

Their proven records and diverse expertise will undoubtedly enhance the Association’s endeavours to showcase and elevate Ghanaian football both domestically and internationally.

