Former Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, has assumed the role of Head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

This move is to help enhance stakeholder engagement and public outreach.

With an illustrious career spanning over 28 years, Mr Mortagbe brings a wealth of experience in sports management, marketing, media, strategy, and human capital development to his new position.

Having held key roles in reputable organizations such as Unilever, Maersk, the British Council, and Multimedia Broadcasting Corporation, Neil’s track record underscores his commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

In his new capacity, Neil will lead efforts to revamp the GFA’s engagement strategies and bolster its public image.

His responsibilities include spearheading initiatives aimed at rebuilding trust, promoting transparency, and fostering stronger relationships within the football community and beyond.

Neil’s achievements, including securing major sponsorships both domestically and internationally and serving as a FIFA Instructor in Administration, exemplify his ability to drive positive change and make meaningful contributions to football development.

His appointment marks a significant milestone in the GFA’s quest to restore its reputation and redefine its position as a leader in African Football.

With Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe at the helm of the GFA’s Public Relations endeavours, a transformative era is anticipated for the Association as it continues to strengthen its leadership team and pursue its mission of advancing football in Ghana.

