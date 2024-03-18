The Founder and Leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, has expressed his disappointment in how the Ghanaian economy has been managed over the years.

According to him, Ghana would not need any foreign aid to survive if the country’s natural resources had been efficiently managed.

“Although I made half a million outside Ghana, all the industrialization and projects I have in my empire came from the resources I mobilized in this country,” said Cheddar.

He further explained that his wealth was made through hard work, contrary to the criminal tag placed on him by some individuals.

“I don’t blame those who think I made my wealth from drugs and other vices. It is common in our part of the world that people believe you cannot make it with hard work without politics and drugs. This is why we need a change of mind and understand that the Blackman is also capable. I know with time people will see who truly I am,” he said.

Speaking with Kwadwo Jantuah on Nhyira FM’s “Kuro yi mu nsem”, Mr. Bediako outlined his plans to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians and help bring the economy back to life.

The independent presidential aspirant believes he will be able to mobilize the needed revenue for the economy, where the IMF will be a thing of the past.

“I am the new IMF for Ghana if I can find a solution for Ghana to gain $10 billion to $30 billion within 4 years,” he said.

The Akufo-Addo administration has been criticized for having the largest size of government in the fourth republic, which many Ghanaians feel is a waste of taxpayer’s money.

Exclusive Interview with Nana Kwame Bediako on Nhyira FM

On the number of ministers he will appoint when elected as president, the leader of the New Force thinks less than twenty ministers are enough to manage this country.

“I would need less than 20 ministers in my first two years as president of Ghana,” he said.

When quizzed about his stance on the LGBTQ+ controversy, Mr. Bediako asked that the discussion in the media space ceased since it rather makes the subject popular and brings children and the youth to its awareness, which will rather promote it.

“I was brought up in Ghana, and I know nothing about LGBTQI+. I think we were not taught that, and we must be cautious about how we are making it popular through various mediums,” he noted.

On the call for the amendment or complete overhaul of the 1992 constitution, Cheddar believes it is time to make the necessary changes to ensure good governance.

“I think the constitution of Ghana should be reviewed slowly. If you try to change something with force, it can be broken,” he said.

Nana Bediako has called on Ghanaians, especially the youth, to arise and support the New Force, which he believes is the only hope for the country.