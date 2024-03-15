Otto Addo has been praised for his compelling performance during the interview process that led to his reappointment as Black Stars coach.

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku commended Addo, stating that his return as Ghana’s coach was an obvious decision due to his exceptional qualities.

During his initial tenure, Addo successfully guided Ghana to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar before resigning to fully commit to his role as Dortmund’s permanent coach following Ghana’s defeat to Uruguay.

“Otto was exceptional in the interview process and was rated highly by the search committee, hence the decision,” Okraku conveyed to ghanafa.org.

“There were some brilliant individuals among the coaches who applied for the job, so the committee took the pain to interview a chunk of them to pick their thoughts on their intentions to transform the team within a short period of time due to our peculiar situation.

“The Committee was overly satisfied with Otto’s performance for which reason he was recommended to the Executive Council for approval,” Okraku added.

Otto Addo will replace Chris Hughton who was sacked in the middle of the Africa Cup of Nations in January, where the Black Stars were eliminated at the group stage.

Addo’s return coincides with upcoming international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria in March, where he will serve as an interim coach.

However, he is slated to assume permanent leadership of the Black Stars after these matches in May, following his departure from Dortmund, where he served as a talent coach.

Addo will be presented with a 34-month contract with an option for a further 24 months.