Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has expressed confidence in Otto Addo’s potential as the next Black Stars coach, provided he receives adequate support.

Otto Addo, aged 43, was reappointed as the Black Stars coach in March, signing a 34-month deal with an option for an additional 24 months.

He takes over from Chris Hughton, who was dismissed following Ghana’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the team was eliminated in the group stage with only two points.

During his previous tenure, Addo, a former Borussia Dortmund talent coach, successfully guided the Black Stars to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nyantakyi emphasized Addo’s extensive experience, highlighting his past contributions to the team both as a player during the 2006 World Cup and later as a scout and assistant coach.

Speaking to Onua FM, Nyantakyi stated, “I believe that Otto Addo can lead the team effectively if he receives the necessary support. He has previously been a player for the Black Stars. He was part of the squad that competed in the 2006 World Cup, and in 2014, we brought him back as a scout, and later he served as a coach or assistant coach during the World Cup.”

“He has returned, and I believe that with the support he requires, he can excel,” Nyantakyi added.

In his initial two matches, Otto Addo’s team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria followed by a 2-2 draw with Uganda, both in FIFA international friendly games.

Addo will be aiming to lead the team to victory as they face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June later this year.

