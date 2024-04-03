Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, has disclosed that he declined an offer to take up a coaching role within the national team.

Gyan, who has a UEFA License B coaching certificate, made this revelation during an interview on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show on Wednesday.

Explaining his decision, Gyan said while he was honoured by the offer, he felt the timing wasn’t right to take up the job.

However, he left the door open for potential coaching opportunities with the national team in the future.

“The timing was wrong but let us see what happens in the future,” Asamoah Gyan said during the interview, adding that everyone has their own approach to handling such opportunities.

Asamoah Gyan, renowned for his prolific goal-scoring prowess, remains Ghana’s all-time leading goal-scorer and holds the record for the highest number of goals scored by an African player in the FIFA World Cup.

Throughout his illustrious playing career, he represented Ghana in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups held in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil, respectively, showcasing his talent on the global stage.

Gyan’s career spanned various clubs across the world, including Liberty Professionals, Stade Rennes, Udinese, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayerispior, North East United, and Legon Cities, before officially announcing his retirement from professional football in June 2023.

