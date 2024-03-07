Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Norgbey, has stated that their symbolic commissioning of the National Cathedral was not intended to mock God.

According to him, they went there solely to demand answers and remind Ghanaians that, the Akufo-Addo government has failed in its promise to commission the project on March 6, 2024.

“We were not there to mock God. We were only there to ensure that the right thing was done. We only stormed there to remind government of its failed promises,” he said during an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Thursday.

On March 6, some NDC Members of Parliament went to the premises of the National Cathedral to commission the unfinished project, aiming to highlight the government’s failure regarding the controversial project.

As Minority MPs, Mr. Norgbey clarified that, they were demanding full accountability.

He said contractors had abandoned the project due to lack of payment two years ago.

“We are demanding a comprehensive report on how much it has cost the state to replace and compensate some owners of demolished properties and how much is still outstanding, considering that aggrieved demolished property owners such as Waterstone Realty have resorted to the court,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, NDC has called for the immediate termination of the contract, stating that the longer the project remains, the greater the cost to the taxpayer.

