Kenya’s senior national women’s volleyball team, Malkia, defeated Seychelles in the ongoing 13th African Games at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

Kenya’s Malkia Strikers began their Africa championship defense with a dominant performance, defeating Seychelles in straight sets on the first day of the Africa Volleyball Championships in Accra.

The Kenyan squad dominated the contest, winning comfortably 3-0.

The Malkia Strikers, who have previously won the tournament five times, are seeking for their sixth African championship. They compete in Pool B alongside Nigeria, Seychelles, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Below are some photos