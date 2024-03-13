Residents of Bimbagu in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East region are pleading with the government to fix their roads.

Residents claims the area has recorded a lot miscarriages posing danger to pregnant women.

The road connecting Bimbagu to the district capital, Bunkpurugu, and nearby communities has deteriorated endangering the lives of residents who rely on it for access to essential services.

Some residents who spoke to Adom News said they have recorded approximately 10 miscarriages on the bumpy road.

The absence of alternative routes exacerbates the situation, leaving residents with no choice but to navigate the hazardous road for hospital visits, market trips, and other essential activities.

In their plea to the government, community members emphasized the urgency of repairing the road to prevent further loss of lives.

The Chief of Bimbagu, Ubor Sigom Daniel Tibila, highlighted the adverse impact on local farmers, who often face difficulties transporting their produce due to the road’s inaccessibility.

He joined residents to appeal to government to as a matter of urgency fix the road and also improve their safety and livelihoods.