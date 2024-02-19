After being pushed back a year from the initial 2023 date, the 13th African Games are now set to take place in Accra and Cape Coast from 8th-23rd March 2024.
There will be 30 sporting disciplines to be competed for at the games.
Apart from the women’s football event, which will take place in Cape Coast, all other disciplines will take place in Accra.
Eight (8) of the disciplines will serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
They are wrestling, tennis, cycling, athletics, swimming, badminton, table tennis, and triathlon.
Seven (6) disciplines will be demonstration sports, namely; pickleball, sambo, E-sports, mixed martial arts, scrabble, and speedball.
The competition will take place in ten (10) different venues across Accra and Cape Coast.
See the full list of venues and events
|No.
|Games
|Venue
|1
|Badminton
|Multipurpose Hall
|2
|Indoor Volleyball
|Multi-purpose Hall
|3
|Handball
|Dome
|4
|Table Tennis
|Dome
|5
|Triathlon
|Aquatic Centre
|6
|Tennis
|Tennis Sports Complex
|7
|Swimming
|Aquatic Centre
|1
|3X3 Basketball Competition
|Outdoor Basketball Court
|2
|Athletics
|Legon Stadium
|3
|Men’s Football
|Legon Stadium
|4
|Rugby
|Rugby Stadium
|5
|Weightlifting
|GCB Hall
|6
|Speedball
|GCB Hall
|7
|Pickle ball
|Netball Court
|8
|Arm Wrestling
|Cedi Conference Centre
|1
|Karate-Do
|Ga Mashie Hall
|2
|Boxing
|Main Arena
|3
|Mixed Martial Art
|Ga Mashie Hall
|4
|Judo
|Ga Mashie Hall
|5
|Taekwondo
|Ga Mashie Hall
|1
|Scrabble
|Alisa Hotel
|2
|Chess
|Alisa Hotel
|1
|Wrestling
|Hana Hathramani Hall
|2
|Sambo
|Hana Hathramani Hall
|3
|Men’s Football
|Main football field
|1
|Cycling
|Ablekuma-Pokuase Highway
|2
|Field Hockey
|Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium
|3
|Beach Volleyball
|Laboma Beach Volleyball Court
|1
|Women’s Football
|Cape Coast Sports Stadium