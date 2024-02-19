After being pushed back a year from the initial 2023 date, the 13th African Games are now set to take place in Accra and Cape Coast from 8th-23rd March 2024.

There will be 30 sporting disciplines to be competed for at the games.

Apart from the women’s football event, which will take place in Cape Coast, all other disciplines will take place in Accra.

Eight (8) of the disciplines will serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

They are wrestling, tennis, cycling, athletics, swimming, badminton, table tennis, and triathlon.

Swimming will take place at the Borteyman Sports Complex

Seven (6) disciplines will be demonstration sports, namely; pickleball, sambo, E-sports, mixed martial arts, scrabble, and speedball.

The competition will take place in ten (10) different venues across Accra and Cape Coast.

See the full list of venues and events

No.GamesVenue
1Badminton Multipurpose Hall
2Indoor VolleyballMulti-purpose Hall 
3HandballDome 
4Table Tennis Dome 
5TriathlonAquatic Centre 
6TennisTennis Sports Complex
7SwimmingAquatic Centre
   
13X3 Basketball Competition Outdoor Basketball Court
2AthleticsLegon Stadium
3Men’s FootballLegon Stadium
4RugbyRugby Stadium
5WeightliftingGCB Hall
6SpeedballGCB Hall
7Pickle ballNetball Court
8Arm WrestlingCedi Conference Centre 
   
1Karate-DoGa Mashie Hall
2Boxing Main Arena 
3Mixed Martial ArtGa Mashie Hall 
4Judo Ga  Mashie Hall 
5Taekwondo Ga Mashie Hall 
   
1Scrabble Alisa Hotel
2ChessAlisa Hotel
   
1WrestlingHana Hathramani Hall
2SamboHana Hathramani Hall
3Men’s Football Main football field 
   
   
1CyclingAblekuma-Pokuase Highway
2Field HockeyTheodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium
3Beach VolleyballLaboma Beach Volleyball Court
   
1Women’s FootballCape Coast Sports Stadium 




