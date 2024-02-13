The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has said the upcoming 13th African Games as a pivotal moment for Ghana’s progress.

He made these remarks during the official inauguration of the Borteman Sports Complex on Tuesday which was attended by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The commissioning of the state-of-the-art sports facility also signals the commencement of the 25-day countdown to the multi-sport event scheduled from March 8 to March 23.

Accra, the capital of Ghana, will host the African Games, with the University of Ghana Stadium and Borteman Sports Complex serving as the primary venues.

HAPPENING NOW!



Commissioning of the Borteyman Sports Complex, venue for the 13th African Games! pic.twitter.com/XqpLCvpYl3 — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) February 13, 2024

Football matches featuring both male and female teams will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Stadium.

During his address, Minister Ussif highlighted the significance of Ghana hosting the event, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics in certain sports disciplines.

“The upcoming African Games hold immense importance for our nation’s development trajectory and beyond.

This event acts as a catalyst for progress, growth, and development. The construction of cutting-edge facilities within the country not only facilitates athlete excellence but also contributes significantly to overall infrastructural advancement” the Sports Minister said.

READ ALSO