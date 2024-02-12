Former assistant coach of the Black Stars, George Boateng has provided insights into the team’s disappointing performance in the just concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

Ghana, aiming to win their fifth title exited at the group stage without securing a single win in their group matches. The Black Stars managed two draws and suffered one defeat, finishing third in Group B.

This early elimination marks the second consecutive group-stage exit for the Black Stars in AFCON history.

Following the team’s underwhelming display, Chris Hughton and the entire technical staff were relieved of their duties.

George Boateng

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Boateng, acknowledged the challenge of accepting the setback but emphasized the importance of taking responsibility and learning from the experience.

“It was difficult to accept that we didn’t progress to the next stage, but in football, all we can do as coaches is take responsibility, evaluate what went wrong alongside the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and players, and ensure that we learn from it for future opportunities,” Boateng commented, as reported by Joy Sports.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is actively searching for a new coach for the Black Stars.

In the tournament’s final, Ivory Coast secured their third continental title by defeating Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2-1 at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan. Despite falling behind initially, Ivory Coast rallied to claim victory on home soil on Sunday night.