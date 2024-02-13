Members of Parliament has made an appeal to the National Security and Ministry of Water Resources to deploy water tankers to Tamale which is suffering acute water shortages.

MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu who made an urgent statement on the floor of the House explained that schools and hospitals are the worst affected with some communities in the Tamale metropolis having not had access to water for months.

The other MPs in the metropolis, MP for Tamale Central Murtala Mohammed and MP for Tamale North Alhassan Suhuyini argued that the metropolis have been expanding significantly but without adequate provisions to expand the water supply system.

Former Deputy Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing and MP for Bodi, Samson Ahi sent appeal to the National Security architecture and the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry to deploy water tankers to Tamale immediately.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and her Deputy were not available in Parliament for comments.

