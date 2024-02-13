Kennedy Agyepong and Sylvester Tetteh in near fisticuffs in Parliament [Video]

There were near fisticuffs between Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh on the floor of the House on Tuesday, February 13 while the day’s proceedings were ongoing.

In a dramatic turn of events, tensions reached a boiling point as other Members of Parliament found themselves on the brink of preventing a physical altercation.

At the centre of the storm was outspoken legislator Kennedy Agyapong, who is said to have approached his Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro colleague which ignited heated debates within the chamber.

According to Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Mr Tetteh was trying to extend pleasantry with the Assin Central MP when the latter got angry.

Amidst calls for restraint and decorum, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin separated them to avert a potential exchange of blows.

He then walked out with Sylvester while Kennedy Agyepong returned to his seat.

The Assin Central MP was seen hitting his chest a couple of times while muttering some inaudible words.

Okaikoi Central MP, Patrick Boamah came to talk to him briefly afterward.

The incident has sparked deliberations among parliamentary observers, prompting inquiries into the underlying cause of the heated exchange between the two MPs.

