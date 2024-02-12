A Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of how 20-year-old Mohammed Abdullah allegedly killed a 74-year-old stroke patient after robbing her in her three-bedroom house in Kasoa Lamtey has emerged.

The unfortunate incident occurred near Balloon Hotel in Awutu Senya East district of the Central region.

According to the prosecutor, the suspect tied the sick old woman with a rope, slit her throat and ransacked the three-bedroom house, stealing valuable items and an undisclosed amount of money.

Fortunately, the heinous crime was captured on a CCTV camera in the house.

Watch the video below:

