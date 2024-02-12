Ghanaian dancehall and Afrobeats sensation, Shatta Wale, has made waves in the music industry with the release of his much-anticipated album, “Konekt,” garnering praise from fans and industry insiders alike on social media.

Produced by the renowned music engineer, Bankuli, “Konekt” showcases Shatta Wale’s signature style and versatility, solidifying his position as one of Africa’s most influential artistes.

The album has received accolades from industry players, commending Shatta Wale for his remarkable achievement.

One of the standout tracks from the album, “Real Life,” accompanied by captivating visuals, has already amassed over a million views on YouTube, showcasing the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding Shatta Wale’s latest musical offering.

With exclusive licensing from Mad Solutions LLC and executive production by Shatta Movement Empire & Bankuli Entertainment, “Konekt” is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene, both locally and internationally.

The album boasts an impressive lineup of producers, including Babybeats, Timmy, 4Tunez Beatz, and Jordan Beatz, along with violin contributions from Isonil Strings.

Executive producers Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr and Abisagboola Oluseun John (Bankulli) have overseen the project’s development, ensuring its quality and success.

Distributed by Mad Solutions LLC and masterfully mixed and mastered by Rumix, “Konekt” promises to captivate audiences with its infectious beats, lyrical prowess, and Shatta Wale’s undeniable charisma.

With its stunning album design by BS Graphics, “Konekt” represents a new pinnacle in Shatta Wale’s illustrious career, setting the stage for continued success and dominance in the music industry.

Listen to the album below:

