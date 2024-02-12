National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said President Akufo-Addo is far more trustworthy than Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He indicated that, on any day, he will choose bad [Akufo-Addo] over evil [Dr. Bawumia].

He made this known following an address by the Vice President on the theme: “Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future” at the University of Professional Studies in Accra.

During the lecture, Bawumia outlined his goals for the country as the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and urged Ghanaians to vote for him in the upcoming general elections.

However, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Mr. Nketia said Dr. Bawumia cannot be trusted.

To him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a better option than Dr. Bawumia.

“It is about Bawumia’s word against akufo addo word. I can confidently tell you that Akufo-Addo is far more trustworthy than Bawumia” General Mosquito said.

The NDC Chairman also chided Dr. Bawumia for shifting all the blame on President Akufo-Addo.

In the coming days, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said NDC respond appropriately and expose the Vice President.

“This is just a precursor; we are coming to issue a major response to his statement and expose him properly. Because if you allow falsehood to lead the nation without acting against it, you are equally guilty of what is happening. So, for us, we will keep speaking up and continue to remind him that where were you when we were fighting against E-Levy, Emission Tax, VAT on Domestic Electricity? Recently, they forced through to approve the budget which we denounced, where were the people in the NPP now supporting Bawumia? Were they not in parliament? What did they do? He cannot come and deceive us at all,” he stated.

