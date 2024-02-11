The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

He was found on February 11, 2024 lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the hotel.

The Regional Crime Scene Management Team has visited the scene of the incident.

One person has since been detained to assist with investigation.

To ensure a thorough investigation, the Inspector-General of Police has mobilized a team of skilled investigators and experts, under the leadership of the Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

This team will collaborate closely with the Upper West Regional Police Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding Mr. Johnson’s death.