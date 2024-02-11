In a captivating start to Nsoromma Season 6, Jessica Asaah Quaye set the stage on fire with her rendition of Adane Best’s “Sisi Maame,” a classic from Ghana’s highlife music repertoire.

The young contestant, part of the dynamic Group B, kicked off the show with aplomb, leaving a lasting impression on both the audience and the judges.

Despite her impressive performance, Judge Akosua Agyapong offered constructive advice, urging Jessica not to scream to ensure a more authentic and natural delivery.

On the other hand, Judge MOG commended Jessica for her stellar opening, acknowledging her role in setting the tone for the show.

As Nsoromma Season 6 continues to unfold, viewers can expect more electrifying performances and fierce competition as the contestants vie for a spot in the next round.

With 12 contestants set to be chosen out of the 30 talented individuals, the stakes are higher than ever.

Stay tuned every Sunday at 3:00 pm to watch the next chapter of Nsoromma Season 6 and see which young talents will rise to the top in this exhilarating musical journey.

