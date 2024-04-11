In the electrifying Week 7 of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6, contestants took fans down memory lane with soulful renditions of timeless classics by Ghanaian music legend George Darko.

Each performance was a testament to the contestants’ talent and passion for music, captivating the audience with their unique interpretations of Darko’s iconic songs.

Nsoromma star 1 Don kicked off the show with a nostalgic performance of George Darko’s ‘Naomi’, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of music.

Lee followed suit, enchanting the audience with ‘African Girl’ by George Darko, infusing the song with her own style and flair.

Next up was Beautiful, who delivered a mesmerizing performance of ‘Obi Abayewa’ by George Darko, showcasing her vocal prowess and stage presence.

Olivia Blessings continued to impress with her rendition of George Darko’s ‘Odo Soronko’, captivating the audience with her emotive delivery and powerful vocals.

Obofour brought his unique energy to the stage with ‘Money Palava’ by George Darko, delivering a dynamic performance that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The night reached new heights with Ohemaa Perez’s powerful rendition of ‘Kaakyire Nua’ by George Darko, earning her praise from the judges for her exceptional talent and stage presence.

Dropping the curtain, Ghana Besiaba stole the spotlight with her performance of ‘Akoo te Brofo’ by George Darko, leaving judges and fans alike in awe of her vocal ability and charisma.

As the competition heats up, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the journey of these young music stars.

