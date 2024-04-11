Ghanaian actor and filmmaker, Lil Win, has lashed out at YouTuber Sheldon over criticisms of his latest film, “A Country called Ghana.”

In a heated response, Lil Win expressed frustration at Sheldon’s comments, stating that he had invested millions of dollars in the production of the movie, which features top Nigerian stars such as Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu.

Additionally, the Kumawood actor questioned the YouTuber’s comparison of Ghanaian movies to Hollywood productions, emphasizing the unique value and beauty of local Ghanaian films.

Meanwhile, Lil Win also threw much light on the positive reception his movie has received from ministers and Members of Parliament, contrasting it with what he perceived as unwarranted criticism from Sheldon.

The actor warned Sheldon against provoking him further, urging him to refrain from making disparaging remarks without understanding the full context of the movie.

