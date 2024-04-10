Interior Minister has announced a review of the curfew hours in Nkwanta South township, extending the time from 5:pm to 6:pm-6:am.

This decision comes after careful consideration of the security situation in the area and feedback from the Oti Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

The curfew was initially put in place to curb the rising cases of violence between three ethnic groups in Nkwanta South over the yam festival celebration.

However, with the new curfew hours, residents will have an extra hour to go about their daily activities before having to return home for the night.

The Minister emphasized that, the safety and security of the residents are of utmost importance, and the extended curfew hours are aimed at ensuring their protection.

He also urged residents to cooperate with security forces and adhere to the new curfew regulations.

Adom News’ Obremponba Owusu, speaking with scores of residents after the review, welcomed the decision, stating that it will provide a sense of relief and security for the community.

They have also pledged to work closely with the security forces to maintain peace and order in the area.

