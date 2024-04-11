Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, says 50 per cent of the Agenda 111 hospitals will be completed by the end of 2024.

This, according to him, will help augment government’s effort in providing accessible and quality healthcare for Ghanaians.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on April 10, he said, “We are confident that we may be able to finish about 50 plus of them this year. What is left for us to do is the finishing touches on some of them. As I am speaking today, equipment procurement evaluation is ongoing. So far, so good.”

His comment follows the launch of the Performance Tracker at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra.

Speaking during the launch, the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that the platform is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country.

He described the Performance Tracker as a factual, reliable, and accurate mechanism for showcasing the progress and impact of infrastructure projects, thereby instilling trust and confidence among citizens.

The performance tracker will also help track all government projects, including road and infrastructure, job creation, digitalization, and Agenda 111, among other key flagship projects.

On Agenda 111, JoyNews research has discovered that although the project is expected to cover 111 hospitals, only 109 projects are tracked on the portal.

Out of the 109 hospitals, 88 are tagged as under construction, and 21 hospitals have a zero per cent completion rate. This implies that two projects are not included on the portal.

For the 109 hospitals on the portal, when an average is calculated, the completion rate is 36.3% but for the 88 hospitals under construction, the completion rate is 44.94%.

Sang in the Northern region has the maximum completion rate of 75%, and Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region has the lowest completion rate of 8%.

The data also revealed that the government has allocated a total of GH₵1.4 billion ($176 million) over three years.

In 2022, an amount of GH₵518 million was allocated to the projects. In 2023, an amount of GH₵206 million was allocated, and in 2024, the highest amount of GH₵687.4 million was allocated.

The analysis found that even if one dollar was equivalent to GH₵8, only 10 hospitals could be completed.

