Ghanaian artiste, Maame aiming for the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest gum chewing by an individual, encountered a momentary setback during her attempt when she unexpectedly fell asleep.

In a widely circulated video on Saturday, Maame was seen seated in a relaxed position dozing off.

This occurred after she had already completed seven hours of her gum-chewing GWR attempt.

At that point, she seemed on the verge of giving up her record attempt.

However, a few minutes later, she started humming a song and energetically throwing her hands in the air, evidently attempting to stay awake and continue her pursuit of the record.

Maame embarked on her ambitious seven-day chewing gum marathon on Friday, February 9, with the goal of surpassing the current record of 41 hours of continuous gum chewing.

The regulations for this unique record are straightforward: maintain a straight face, keep the gum manageable, and be continuously timed and recorded by a dedicated team.

