The stage of Nsoromma Season 6 was set ablaze once again as young talents showcased their prowess in delivering classic Ghanaian highlife hits from the 2000s.

In a night filled with energy, passion, and memorable performances, the contestants left a lasting impression on both the judges and the audience.

Matilda Narh, also known as Tilly Funky, kicked off the show with a vibrant rendition of Kofi Nti and Ofori Amponsah’s timeless hit, “Rakia.”

Her electrifying energy and stage presence earned her praise from Akosua Agyapong, while Andy Dosty bestowed upon her the title of ‘Showgirl,’ recognizing her captivating performance.

Following Tilly Funky was Precious Baiden, known as Ghana Besia Ba, who mesmerized the audience with KK Fosu’s “Number One” track. Andy Dosty commended her performance, describing her as ‘blessed,’ while Akosua Agyapong marvelled at her boundless energy and ability to dance and sing simultaneously.

Lee Ann Ewurabena Koranteng, known as Lee, took on Lucky Mensah’s “Come Back” hit song, impressing the judges with her powerful voice. Akosua urged her to pay attention to the lyrics of her songs, while Andy praised her vocal talent.

Next up was Caring Adjei Perez, also known as Ohemaa Perez, who delivered a soulful rendition of Kwabena Kwabena’s “Aso.” Andy Dosty praised her singing prowess, acknowledging her emotive performance.

Donald Asamoah Yawson, known as 1 Don, captivated the audience with Castro’s “Toffee,” earning him praise from Akosua Agyapong and a gift from Andy Dosty for his stellar performance.

Aseda Adjei Celestine, also known as Aseda, performed Daasebre Dwamena’s “Sherry” song, receiving commendation from Akosua Agyapong despite some off-key moments attributed to the song choice.

Olivia Essuman, known as Olivia Blessings, enchanted the audience with Ofori Amponsah’s “Emmanuella” song. Both judges praised her performance, with Akosua Agyapong noting her resemblance to her younger self and Andy Dosty encouraging her to maintain her momentum.

Acheampong Osei Prosper, known as Pros, showcased his vocal control with Wutah’s “Kotosa” song, earning him accolades from Andy Dosty and a gift from Dear Baby shop. Akosua Agyapong encouraged him to train his voice but commended his stage presence.

Clara Aboagye, known as Beautiful, delivered a stunning performance of Kofi B and Ofori Amponsah’s “Koforidua Flowers,” earning praise from both judges for her outstanding rendition.

Closing the performances was Samuel Angelo Acquah, known as Obofour, who performed Bisa Kdei’s “Brother Brother” song. While lauding him, both judges advised him to focus on voice training.

However, the night ended on a sombre note as Aseda Adjei Celestine was evicted from the competition after failing to secure enough votes, marking the end of her journey on Nsoromma Season 6.

Aseda Adjei Celeestine evicted from Nsoromma Seeason 6 for scoring low votes in week 5

MORE: