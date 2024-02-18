The 2024 Adom TV Nsoromma music competition kicked off in grand style as the final 12 contestants showcased their extraordinary talents, leaving the audience in awe.

The Silicon House Productions venue in Tesano was abuzz with excitement as these young stars took to the stage, each determined to make their mark in the music industry.

Clara Aboagye opened the show with an enchanting rendition of King Promise’s “Terminator.” Despite a minor key issue, Clara’s performance was nothing short of magical, earning her a loud applause from the audience.

Ohemaa Perez melted hearts with her soulful rendition of Akwaboah’s “Obiaa,” all while holding her cherished teddy bear. Her emotive delivery and captivating stage presence had judge Akosua Agyapong gyrating with delight.

Matilda Narh commanded the stage with Gyakie’s “Rent Free,” showcasing her vocal prowess and confident demeanor. Her performance captivated the audience, earning her high praise from the judges with her seamless delivery and impressive dancing.

Despite battling illness, Samuel Angelo Acquah (Obofour) delivered a heartfelt rendition of Kuami Eugene’s “Obiaato,” showcasing his dedication to his craft. The judges commended him for his resilience and emotional performance.

Aseda Celestine Adjei impressed with her rare song choice, Amerado’s “Kwaku Ananse,” despite struggling with illness. Her poised performance and unwavering determination earned her accolades from both the judges and the audience.

Heartwell Akuffo lit up the stage with Kidi’s “Enjoyment,” exuding electrifying energy and charisma. Judge Akosua Agyapong could barely contain her excitement as she praised Heartwell for his outstanding performance and song choice.

Acheampong Osei Prosper, fondly known as Showboy, showcased his star power with Bisa Kdei’s “Mansa.” His confident stage presence and impeccable outfit choice earned him praise from the judges, who hailed him as a rising star in the making.

Acheampong Osei Prosper Acheampong Osei Prosper Acheampong Osei Prosper

Lee Ann Ewurabena Koranteng wowed the audience with Krymi’s “Dede,” displaying her artistry and vocal prowess. Despite minor feedback from the judges, Lee Ann’s potential as an artiste shone through, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

Donald Asamoah Yawson delivered a stellar performance with Amerado’s “Abronoma,” captivating the audience with his stage presence and outfit choice. The judges commended Donald for his outstanding performance and impeccable style.

Olivia Essuman dazzled with Camidoh’s “Sugarcane,” exuding modern elegance and charm on stage. Her captivating performance and stylish outfit earned her praise from the judges, who applauded her for her stage presence.

Precious Baiden delivered a soulful rendition of Mr Drew’s “This Year,” showcasing her vocal prowess and emotional depth. The judges were impressed by her performance, praising her for her heartfelt delivery and impeccable control.

Bridget Adjei Moku closed the show with a captivating rendition of MzVee’s “Come and See My Moda,” leaving the audience spellbound with her energy, charisma, and infectious stage presence. Her performance was a fitting finale to an unforgettable night of music and talent.

As the competition heats up, these top 12 contestants are set to dazzle viewers with their exceptional talent and charisma.

Tune in to Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6 to watch their musical journey unfold, as they compete for the coveted title of Ghana’s next music sensation.

MORE: