The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has plunged into mourning once again following the death of another student.

The tragic event comes as a devastating blow barely 24 hours after the demise of final year student, Jim Ofori Twumasi.

Reeves Baafi, a level 200 student pursuing Agriculture, passed on in the late hours of Thursday, February 16.

His sudden death has left a profound impact, leaving many questions unanswered and hearts heavy with sorrow.

Reeves is the second Agriculture student to pass on since the beginning of the year.