A final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been confirmed dead.

Jim Ofori Twumasi of the Economics faculty is said to have passed away on Thursday, February 15, 20224.

The devastating news was first announced via the school’s social media handle, where heartfelt condolences were extended to the bereaved family.

Sad News hits KNUST as Jim Ofori Twumasi a final year Economics Student passes on.



The cause of death is yet to be determined.



According to preliminary reports, Jim Ofori Twumasi tragically slumped while dining with his friends on campus.

According to preliminary reports, Jim Ofori Twumasi tragically slumped while dining with his friends on campus.

Jim was an alumnus of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC) and known by his peers and teachers for his dedication and academic prowess.

Students and sympathizers have flooded social media with messages of condolences as they share fond memories of him.

