Week 4 of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6 showcased the immense talent of young Ghanaian musicians, with guest judge Shasha Marley adding his unique perspective to the panel alongside main judges Andy Dosty and Akosua Agyapong.

The stage came alive as Samuel Angelo Acquah, known as Obofour, set the tone with a soulful rendition of Shasha Marley’s ‘So Mu Yie’ song.

Andy Dosty commended him for representing Shasha Marley’s music faithfully, while Shasha Marley expressed his admiration and intention to mentor Obofour.

He also acknowledged his exceptional talent.

Following Obofour’s stellar performance, Matilda Narh, performing under the stage name Tilly Funky, mesmerized the audience with her take on highlife legend Kojo Antwi’s beloved ‘Tom and Jerry’ song.

Akosua Agyapong praised her vocal prowess and encouraged her to maintain her consistency.

Clara Aboagye, also known as Beautiful, captivated the audience with her rendition of Samini’s ‘My Own’ song.

Shasha Marley was particularly impressed, lauding her performance and expressed optimism for the future of Ghanaian music with talents like Beautiful in the spotlight.

Heartwell Akuffo, performing under the stage name Akoma Pa, delivered a soul-stirring performance of Daasebre Dwamena’s ‘Wodaa Enda,’ earning accolades from Andy Dosty for his emotive delivery.

Acheampong Osei Prosper, known as Pros, showcased his musical prowess with a rendition of Kojo Antwi’s ‘Afafanto,’ drawing praise from Andy Dosty for his stage presence and interpretation of the song.

Precious Baiden, also known as Ghana Besia Ba, left a lasting impression with her performance of Amakye Dede’s ‘Iron Boy’ song, earning effusive praise from Shasha Marley for her vocal range and stage presence.

Celestine Aseda Adjei, performing as Aseda, charmed the audience with her rendition of Oheneba Kissi’s ‘ABC of Love’ song, receiving commendation from Akosua Agyapong for her flawless performance.

Lee Ann Ewurabena Koranteng brought her A-game with a spirited rendition of Stonebwoy’s ‘Run Go,’ impressing Andy Dosty with her ability to tackle a challenging song live.

Donald Asamoah Yawson, known as 1 Don, delivered a standout performance of Shasha Marley’s ‘Maata’ song, earning praise from both Shasha Marley and Akosua Agyapong for his captivating delivery.

Olivia Essuman, performing under the stage name Olivia Blessings, closed the night with a powerful rendition of Amakye Dede’s ‘Dabi Dabi’ song, receiving accolades from Andy Dosty as the standout performer of the evening.

As the night came to a close, Caring Adjei Perez, known as Ohemaa Perez, delivered a memorable performance of Kojo Antwi’s ‘Me Nya Ntaban’ song, leaving the audience spellbound.

However, amidst the celebration of talent, the evening also saw Heartwell Akuffo, known as Akoma Pa, bidding farewell to the competition after receiving low votes, reminding both contestants and viewers alike of the unpredictable nature of the journey ahead in Nsoromma Season 6.

