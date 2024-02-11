Regina Datibea Okantah captivated the audience on Nsoromma Season 6 with her rendition of Amakye Dede’s “Bebrebe” song.

While her performance showcased her musical talent, judges Akosua Agyapong and MOG provided constructive feedback to enhance her stage presence.

Akosua Agyapong highlighted the importance of being active on stage, especially considering the energetic performances of Amakye Dede.

Meanwhile, MOG encouraged Regina to activate her stagecraft to entertain the audience.

As Nsoromma Season 6 continues to showcase the talents of young contestants, viewers can anticipate more electrifying performances and valuable feedback from the judges.

With only 12 spots available for advancement from Group B’s lineup of 15 talented individuals, the competition is fierce.

Tune in every Sunday at 3:00 pm to watch Nsoromma Season 6 to know the contestants who would book their place in the next stage of the competition.