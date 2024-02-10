20-year-old Mohammed Abdullah has been remanded by the Ofaakor Circuit Court for allegedly killing a 74-year-old stroke patient after robbing her in her three-bedroom house at Kasoa Lamtey.

The unfortunate incident occurred near Ballon Hotel at Awutu Senya East in the Central region.

The prosecutor stated that the suspect, Mohammed Abdullah, tied the woman with rope, cut her neck, and ransacked the three-bedroom house, stealing valuable items and an undisclosed amount of money.

Police reported that, CCTV cameras in the house captured the suspect, leading to his arrest.

Speaking to Adom News, Municipal Chief Executive, Anita Love Obo Amissah appealed to residents in the municipality to install CCTV cameras in their houses and stores to assist the police in fighting against criminals in the municipality.

