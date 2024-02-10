After 58 years since the passing of Dr. Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah, the Ofori Panin Fie, under the leadership of Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, is hosting the ultimate funeral rites for the esteemed scholar and politician.

JB Danquah held the position of Twafohene of Okyeman at the time of his demise, bearing the stool name Barima Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Dankwa I.

The ceremony, held on February 10, 2024, took place at the forecourt of Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, Eastern Region.

The Twafo stool had remained vacant since the passing of Barima Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Dankwa I until the enstoolment of Katakyie Kwame Boakye Dankwa II on December 16, 2023, as his grandfather’s successor.

In line with customs and traditions, the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council announced that the new Twafo stool occupant would organize a memorial service for his predecessor on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The final funeral rite, known as “Dɔteyie,” will follow on February 10, 2024, allowing chiefs, queens, royals, and mourners to pay their respects to the late Twafohene.

According to royal protocols, the ultimate funeral rites of a chief or queen can only proceed if a successor is enstooled to fill the vacant black stool. Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah, the new Twafohene, pledged allegiance to Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin last year.

The late J.B. Danquah, a prominent figure in politics, law, statesmanship, and traditional leadership, passed away on February 4, 1965.

The upcoming final funeral rites are expected to attract attendees from Akyem land, traditional rulers nationwide, politicians, clergies, and other notable personalities, all coming together to honour the enduring legacy of J.B Danquah, 58 years after his passing.

