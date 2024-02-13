The former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has expressed his views on the potential selection of Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost as the running mate for Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

In an interview on Accra based Neat FM, Obiri Boahen outlined the qualities he believes make Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyinah a suitable candidate for the position.

“When it comes to academic credentials, Opoku Onyinah has them. In terms of human relations, maturity in politics and humility, he possesses all three qualities.

“Then, it’s crucial to remember that when engaging in politics in Africa, certain factors cannot be ignored, religion, ethnicity and other considerations. People used to claim that the NPP doesn’t like Muslims and northerners.

“…now, people are suggesting that his running mate should be an Akan Christian person. This would satisfy both Muslims and Christians,” he said.

By selecting Onyinah, the NPP man argued, Dr. Bawumia could promote unity within the party and challenge misconceptions about its stance on religious and ethnic diversity.

“So, if Bawumia goes for Onyinah, what will happen? Bawumia is a Muslim, and Onyinah is an Akan who is a Pentecostal. So, if Bawumia decides to go for Onyinah, I don’t see anything wrong with it,” he added.

Listen to audio below:

READ ALSO:

Opoku Onyinah addresses Bawumia’s running mate speculation

Why Apostle Onyinah met Owusu Bempah – GPCC explains

Opoku Onyinah gets top appointment