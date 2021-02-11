Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof. Opoku Onyinah, is the new Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Project.

He was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo at a meeting with the Board of Trustees at the Presidency on Monday, February 8 where the announcement was made.

The Apostle takes over from founding Trustee Chairman, Most Rev Samuel Asante Antwi, who died in September last year.

President Akufo-Addo described Apostle Opoku Onyinah as a worthy replacement for the late founder trustee.

READ ALSO:

During his acceptance speech, Apostle Onyinah lauded the effort of the trustees while expressing gratitude to the President for the privilege.

The former Pentecost Church Chairman further communicated his commitment to see through the effective execution of his mandate.

Apostle Onyinah, a leading Pentecostal Theologian, is also an Associate Professor at the Pentecost University and has a PhD in Theology from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

The National Cathedral, expected to be completed in the next five years, will have a 5,000 capacity with chapels, a baptistery, a music school, an art gallery and a Bible museum, among others.