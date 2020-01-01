The former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, has admonished Christians not to rush for signs particularly during the end of the year since God can give signs at any time of the year.



According to the Ghanaian theologian, Christians ought to “flow in the spirit” and allow God in their lives to “carry you through life’s challenges successfully in Christ.”

In his new year’s message posted on Facebook today, January 1, 2020, Apostle Opoku Onyinah, explained that “When the Pharisees and Sadducees asked Jesus for a sign, He did not give them any, but referred them to the sign of Jonah,” pointing out that “Do not rush for prophecies. We already have the sign of Jesus, God with us.”



In addition, he advised Christians, “Please don’t rush for signs, the Lord can give you signs at any time, not only during the end of year.”



Below is the post



I wish all of you a Happy New Year. Let the song of God’s faithfulness flow from your heart this year, trusting that the One who has brought you this far will carry you through the year 2020 faithfully.



When the Pharisees and Sadducees asked Jesus for a sign, He did not give them any, but referred them to the sign of Jonah. Do not rush for prophecies. We already have the sign of Jesus, God with us. If He wants to give you more signs, He will do so.



Please don’t rush for signs, the Lord can give you signs at any time, not only during the end of year. May you flow in the Spirit and may He carry you through life’s challenges successfully in Christ.



