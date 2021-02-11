Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has called on the government to shut down a new LGBT office in Accra.

His call comes after the group organised a fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.

With indications of further activities lined up, the Executive Secretary of the Coalition wants the police to shut down their operations.

Moses Foh-Amoaning

“The presidency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the IGP have every right to investigate that office to close it down immediately and arrest and prosecute those people involved in it,” he said.

He also wants Ghanaians to debunk the assertion that LGBT is part of the country’s Human Rights Law.

Opening Night & Fundraiser.@AusAmbGHA @DKAmbGhana @EuropeInGhana @themojaone

THANK YOU for honouring our invitation. @wanlov we love you to the max! Thank you ❤!

Enjoy some Image trends

🏳️‍🌈🇬🇭🏳️‍🌈🇬🇭🏳️‍🌈🇬🇭🏳️‍🌈🇬🇭🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/fOaGqcMAbG — LGBT+ Rights Ghana (@LGBTRightsGhana) February 2, 2021

“The Constitution’s chapter that deals with Fundamental Human Rights and freedom is pretty clear, it talks about discrimination against race, colour, sex, and religious matters,” he said.

“It never talks about the standard physiology which is normally used for LGBT rights, that is a sexual orientation, we don’t have it in our constitution, he explained further”

Mr Foh-Amoaning assured the coalition that based on the law, gay rights will be banned in the country.

“We will put the appropriate petitions before Parliament for the immediate passage of a comprehensive legislation and then we will prohibit their motion.”