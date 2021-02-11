Petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing, John Mahama, has filed an application seeking to re-open his case.

Counsel for the petitioner had closed his case, expecting that respondents will call a witness based a witness statement they had filed at the commencement of the hearing.

That was, however not to be as they have elected not to do so.

The Respondents’ position was objected to by petitioner’s counsel who argued that once the respondent had filed a statement, she had elected to be a witness in the case.

The SC then called for written arguments from the lawyers of both sides which were filed subsequently.

However, the Supreme Court in its ruling on Thursday, February 11, 2021, dismissed the motion, ruling that the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa cannot be compelled to mount the witness box.

RELATED:

To that end, lead Counsel for the Petitioner, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, has filed a subpoena to compel Madam Mensa to mount the witness box.

The motion will be heard on Monday, January 15, 2021, and if granted, Madam Mensa will be expected to testify before the court.

Find details of the petition below: