Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, minister-designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has revealed her marital status to parliament.

Giving her self-introductory comments to the Parliament’s Appointments Committee during her vetting, Ms Botchwey said she was a grandmother and a mother of two but single.

READ ALSO:

“Chair, my name is Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, a mother of two, a grandmother of one. I am single,” she said.

The former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutoum was before Parliament on her re-appointment to the position of a Foreign Affairs Minister.

Listen to her in the audio below: