Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, has reacted to his dismissal from the Association of African Albinos, following his campaign against the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

A press release by one Association of African Albinos noted that Mr Foh-Amoaning had been “denounced and expelled…with immediate effect for his violation of human rights and championing hates.”

However, Mr Foh-Amoaning, in an interview on Happy FM, said he is not a member of the association.

“I don’t even belong to an association. If I was part of such an association, I don’t think I will be dismissed,” he stated.

Mr Foh-Amoaning explained why he has been passionate about the issues around the LGBTQ+ movement: “I am a very proud African. We have suffered at the hands of the whites for too long.

“Did you see what the whites did to George Floyd? Do you think Ghana’s ambassador to Australia can go to Australia and ask them to accept polygamy?

“They don’t respect us and they think they can impose anything on us. In terms of the law, it is not even right. They cannot disrupt our values.”

Mr Foh-Amoaning has been at the forefront against the promotion of LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

The lawyer also called on the government to shut down a new LGBT office in Accra.