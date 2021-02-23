The Association of African Albinos has expelled their leader, Moses Foh-Amoaning, for speaking against Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and queer Intersex Rights (LGBTQI) movement in Ghana.

To them, LGBTQI+ rights are human rights and their lives matter just as albino lives matter.

The Association, in a statement, indicated the expulsion is with immediate effect and described his position as a violation of human rights and championing hate.

The group has also rendered an apology to the LGBTQI+ community in Ghana and across the continent.

“We are very sorry to hear and witness the inhuman treatment, hate and violence propagated by a member of highly vulnerable and marginalised community who should have used his privilege to fight for the rest of us but unfortunately persecuting other marginalised groups,” parts of the statement read.

They argue Mr Foh-Amoaning should have been in a better position to champion a course to eradicate discrimination.

ALSO READ:

“We have been surviving and suffering similar violence, intimidations and discriminations across the continent hoping people like Foh-Amoaning who found peace in Ghana the nation of freedom and justice will channel his energy, resources and legal knowledge into saving our situation and that of other marginalised groups but he is instead practising vice.

RELATED:

“We cannot even express our disappointment in his agenda and how much we empathise with the LGBTQIA+ community in Ghana because we honestly understand how it feels to be discriminated against and crucified by our own black fellows. We are sending love and strength to all LGBTQIA+ persons to continue this fight until you win. The time for change is now and the win has actually come for Ghana,” the statement added.

They noted that by the expulsion, they also reject all policies associated with Mr Foh-Amoaning and “declare our stands against his homophobic actions and goals.”

Mr Foh-Amoaning, who is the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, has been at the forefront of the LGBTQI+ debate in Ghana.

Amid calls for an office of the group to be shut down, the former, at a press conference, said the act was disrespecting to Ghanaians and undermined the sovereignty of the State.

Read the full statement below: