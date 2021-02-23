Founder and Leader Of Glorious Way Church, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, says although God is a forgiving God, homosexuality is a sin that he detests and will not forgive anyone who indulges in the act.

The Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) community in Ghana has been in the news for the past weeks following the commissioning of an office to serve as a safe haven for members of the community in January 2021.

The opening of the office has been fiercely opposed by critics of the group including Moses Foh-Amoaning and the Catholic Bishop’s Conference.

Critics of the LGBTQ have called on the government to shut down the office and prevent the group from holding any form of meeting in the office.

In an interview with host of Atinka FM, Rev. Owusu Bempah said of all the sins in the world, homosexuality is the greatest and persons who are into the act hardly find favour in the eyes of the Lord.

He likened the LGBTQI advocacy to Sodom and Gomorrah, where God destroyed the two cities believed to be practicing homosexual acts.

“This is a sin against generations and an abomination in the eyes of God. As a country we will not allow this sin to engulf the country as we are a religious country,” he added.