Government has no intention to change Ghana’s position on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBTQI) rights.

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, stressed that President Nana Akufo-Addo is not contemplating any such move as is being alleged in the media.

His comment follows incessant calls on the government to state its position on homosexuality after the opening of an LGBTQI Rights Office in Ghana.

This has generated controversy with many claiming the group had the blessing of the government to operate in Ghana.

In response, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Monday, described as false such an assertion.

“President Akufo-Addo will not seek any authority to change Ghana’s position on LGBTQI” he stressed.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah could, however, not confirm the government’s directive for the closure of the LGBTQI office in Accra.

“I’m yet to get briefing on that from government since I have been in court all day,” he replied when asked by show host Philip Osei Bonsu.