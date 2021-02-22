A 35-year-old man, who claims to be gay, has made a shocking revelation about himself.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, he said he has been gay for 20 years now and has no edge of stopping.

Asked how it started, the man, who says he has been married for five years, said he had always had feelings for men though he could not vividly remember the root cause.

“I have a gay partner aside my wife. Anytime I see men, I arouse and suddenly start having feelings for them. My male partner really understands me and we have been seeing each other for some time now. In my gay relationship, I am the man and my partner is the woman,” he said.

The 35-year-old man said his wife is not aware of his acts, adding that he has no feelings for his wife though they have one child.

“I have no feelings for my wife but we have one child and she doesn’t even know that I am gay and I have recruited so many young guys into the act.

“I am a very handsome young man and I give a lot and so I realised the young guys like me because of my kind gesture to them and so I ended up getting into the game,” he added.

Most individuals and religious entities have kicked against the opening of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Rights Ghana office in the country, adding that its presence disregards the cultural values and sanity of the country.

They are, as a matter of urgency, demanding an immediate closure of the administrative office meant for the group.