The European Union in Ghana has waded into the debate surrounding the opening of a new community space for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Rights Ghana.

The Union has been accused of supporting and sponsoring the activities of LBGT rights in Ghana despite opposition from some Christian and other religious organizations in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has recently waged a crusade for the shut down of new office space.

READ ALSO:

He asked the police to shut down their activities but the European Union in Ghana has subtly kicked against his campaign, saying there should be equality, tolerance and respect for each other.

In a short post on its official Facebook page, the Union said respect and tolerance for each other formed part of their core values hence, they will continue to support organizations promoting the rights of the LGBT community.

“A couple of weeks ago the EU in Ghana participated in the opening of the new community space of the @LGBTRightsGhana. Equality, tolerance and respect for each other are core values of the EU. The EU supports civil society organisations promoting #LGBTIQ rights.”

Find the EU’s post below: