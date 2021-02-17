A video that has since gone viral has captured the moment when an estranged wife and her rival were engaged in a heated argument in a policeman’s office as her husband looked on.

The couple and the side chick, according to reports, were at the police station to settle issues pertaining to their relationships with the man in question when the fight broke out.

The wife, also a lawyer, accused her husband of abandoning her and their four children in the United States only to return to Nigeria where he is cohabiting with his mistress in their matrimonial home.

She accused her businessman husband and his mistress of conniving to illegally acquire their jointly-owned property in Lagos.

“Unknown to me, his mistress was living in my house. She was the first person that used my Jacuzzi, my brand new bed, my kitchen utensils and everything. She felt that comfortable, whatever he was telling her, I don’t know,” she ranted.

The video has the lady believed to be the wife kicking objects and throwing punches which were blocked by some staff in her husband’s office as the man looked on.

The alleged side chick who was obviously not ready for the verbal tirades being thrown at her, exchanged words with the angry wife.

Below is the video: