The Electoral Commission boss, Mrs Jean Mensa, Tuesday morning arrived at the Supreme Court with her husband, Dr Charles Mensa and her two Deputies, Dr Eric Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey .

Dr Mensa is a former Resident Director of the Volta Aluminium Company.

Mrs Mensa, who represents the 1st respondent, was present at the sitting of the ongoing election hearing at the Supreme Court.

Today, however, was not Dr Mensa’s first appearance at the Supreme Court. He had been present on other days to support his wife.

The sitting was adjourned to February 18.

Myjoyonline’s multiple award-winning photojournalist, David Andoh, was there to capture the fascinating scenes on the court premises: