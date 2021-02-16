The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is yet to decide whether or not to lift the suspension of former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.

Though he has written to the National Executives Committee (NEC) to rescind its decision, the party is yet to meet on the matter.

John Boadu

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday while reacting to reports that, Mr Agyapong has been pardoned.

Mr Agyapong, former Chairman, Paul Afoko and Vice Chair, Sammy Crabbe were all suspended by the National Executives of the party in 2015 for misconduct.

The National Executives Committee (NEC) of the party found him guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution which enjoins members to publicly uphold the decisions of the party through various acts.

Mr Agyapong was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorisation by the NEC [National Executive Council]”.

But six years down the lane, he believes it is enough to have the decision quashed to enable him discharge his duty as a true NPP member.

Some party members are also begging for clemency for Mr Agyapong given the role he played during the 2020 electioneering campaign.

Reacting to this, Mr Boadu said the party has received a letter from the former General Secretary and will act accordingly.

“I will forward his [Kwabena Agyapong] request to the National Executives who took the decision for them to determine his status,” he added.